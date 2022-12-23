Frank Thrall

Francis Sheldon “Frank” Thrall overcame childhood adversity to become an admired and respected member of Oswego City’s professional and social circles.

 Natalie J. Woodall photo

Francis “Frank” Sheldon Thrall was born in July 1846, in New Haven, New York, the son of George Sheldon Thrall and Mary Catherine Allen. By 1850, the family had moved to Mexico where his father operated a drug and general merchandise store. Frank had three siblings, one of whom was Willis G. Thrall.

Young Frank’s life was disrupted on July 15, 1856, when his mother died a few months after the birth of her last child, Edward Lansing. Two years later his father married Lovina D. Ewing. On March 3, 1861, George Thrall himself died, leaving behind a pregnant widow and four young sons.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.