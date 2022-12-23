Francis “Frank” Sheldon Thrall was born in July 1846, in New Haven, New York, the son of George Sheldon Thrall and Mary Catherine Allen. By 1850, the family had moved to Mexico where his father operated a drug and general merchandise store. Frank had three siblings, one of whom was Willis G. Thrall.
Young Frank’s life was disrupted on July 15, 1856, when his mother died a few months after the birth of her last child, Edward Lansing. Two years later his father married Lovina D. Ewing. On March 3, 1861, George Thrall himself died, leaving behind a pregnant widow and four young sons.
Lovina gave birth to her child, John Ewing, a month after her husband died. Having few options she married Benjamin Sweet around 1863 and moved to Cicero, New York. By 1865, Frank and Willis were living in Oswego with their maternal uncle, Dr. Warren Allen.
Warren Allen was a multi-talented man. In addition to practicing medicine and dentistry, he was an ordained minister who sometimes preached in Oswego’s East Methodist Church, today known as Trinity. Contemporary accounts related that Dr. Warren enjoyed reading the Bible to his family so if Frank had not received sufficient religious training before he arrived in Oswego, he definitely was well exposed to it afterward.
In the late 1860s, another Methodist minister was also in the city. Rev. Horace Melvin Danforth had charge of East Methodist Church. A Civil War veteran, Rev. Danforth was a minister’s minister, devout and deeply committed to his vocation. On June 16, 1869, Frank Thrall married Jane “Jennie” Danforth, only daughter of Horace and his first wife, Caroline Winters. Rev. Danforth performed the ceremony.
In the same year that he and Jennie Danforth were married, Frank found employment as a bookkeeper in the First National Bank headed by John T. Mott.
In his new role as an up and coming member of the business community, Thrall probably had contact with prominent Oswego residents such as Dr. Carrington MacFarlane, Dr. James Stockwell, and Professor Charles Treadwell. These men were all members of the youngest Masonic lodge in Oswego, Aeonian 679.
It is possible they had a role in his decision to join that lodge. His brother, Willis, and his father-in-law, Rev. Danforth, were members of Oswego Lodge 127 and may have encouraged his decision to join the Craft. The date of Thrall’s raising as a Master Mason is currently unknown but he served as worshipful master in 1898. He was elected secretary in 1900 and served in that capacity for several years. From 1900-1902 he was also a member of the Masonic Life Association.
A recently discovered visitors’ log book for Aeonian Lodge reveals how dedicated Thrall was to the Craft. Beginning in 1897, the year he would have been senior warden, and continuing for many years, Thrall habitually was the first man to sign the book on meeting night.
Thrall was equally committed to his faith. He was secretary of the First Methodist Episcopal Church until 1917. He was a church trustee and served on the auditing and records committees. In addition he was active in the Oswego County Bible Society and was elected recording secretary in June 1878. He was a member of the Demster Grove Camp Meeting Association and served as secretary for seven years. He was a member of the Oswego County Sunday School Convention and elected treasurer in May 1893.
Other civic organizations with which he was associated included the local Young Men’s Christian Association for which he served as a board member and recording secretary. He belonged to the People’s Mutual Benefit Association and was elected to the executive committee in January 1882. In October 1909, he was elected trustee of the Orphan Asylum. He was a member of the local Epworth League. He also dabbled in local politics. In 1888, he was a Sixth Ward Republican delegate for Assembly nominations.
Thrall was promoted to teller at the First National Bank in January 1893, holding the position until 1907 when he was promoted to assistant cashier.
In August 1917, Thrall announced his retirement, effective Sept. 1. Jennie had died on June 14, 1914, following several unsuccessful operations. After a career of 48 years, Frank was looking forward to moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to live with his daughter, Mary Danforth Dickinson. His colleagues and friends feted him at the Pontiac Hotel on Aug. 23, 1917, and President Mott acted as toastmaster. As part of the program, Mott read Resolutions which stated, in part: “The directors of the First National Bank, of Oswego, feel that the bank is losing a tried and efficient officer, whose fidelity to trust and devotion to the interests of the bank has made him a fine example to the men who have served with him. The directors feel that individually they will lose a friend from the city but trust they may preserve his friendship and regard in his absence from Oswego. Courteous and painstaking, the general public will miss his capable work as teller.”
Frank lived with Mary and her husband Ira until her death in October 1922, at which time he moved to White Plains, New York, to reside with his other daughter, Caroline Winters Smith. He died there on Jan. 31, 1928. His body was returned to Oswego for interment next to Jennie in the Danforth plot in Riverside Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.