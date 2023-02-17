Clarence Tait Leighton was destined to become a newspaper magnate and his opportunity came in 1923 when he arrived in Oswego City and devoted the next 46 years to The Palladium-Times.
Born on June 14, 1894, in Avon, New York, Clarence was the son of William J. Leighton and Elizabeth Ann Wingate. He attended Avon High School where he was the editor of the school yearbook and worked in the summers for The Avon Weekly. After graduation in 1912, he enrolled in the University of Rochester. In his senior year he was the editor The Campus, the school’s weekly newspaper. Leighton graduated from the University of Rochester in 1916 and entered the Pulitzer School of Journalism at Columbia University.
During World War I Leighton was a member of the U.S. Army Ambulance Service attached to the French Army. After his discharge he found employment on the editorial staff of the Buffalo Courier and subsequently as a City Hall and political reporter for the Buffalo Evening News.
In April 1923, Clarence and his uncle, Superintendent of Oswego Schools Frederick Leighton, purchased from Clifford L. Snowden a half-interest in The Oswego Daily Times, the official newspaper of the local Republican Party: “The policies of the present management will be continued and the efforts to give Oswego a progressive, wideawake newspaper, devoted to the interests of the community and advocating the cause of the Republican party will be continued with redoubled vigor with the active co-operation of the loyal plant-staff of the Times.” Leighton was elected a director, secretary, and treasurer of the new partnership.
The newspaper’s mission changed two years later when, due to financial circumstances, The Times and the Democratic Party’s newspaper, The Oswego Daily Palladium, merged. Clark Morrison III became the new editor and Clarence Leighton, the vice president and associate editor. The newspaper now would be strictly non-partisan: “The policies of the new newspaper will have for their first considerations the best interests of the city and county of Oswego and vicinity and will be politically independent.” Leighton became editor, publisher, and president of the company in 1957 when Clark Morrison Jr. died.
It was once said of Leighton that “his whole life revolved around the newspaper, consuming his interest for nearly a half-century.” Although the newspaper was sold to Thomson Newspapers in 1966, he remained its publisher. He was known to “pace impatiently between editorial and composing room watching each day’s edition take shape. And when the press run got underway, he was there to get one of the first copies off.”
Leighton’s interest in the newspaper business was not confined to Oswego. He was a charter member of the New York Society of Newspaper Editors, serving as president from 1933 through 1935. He also belonged to the New York State Association of Newspaper Editors for which he was elected secretary-treasurer in May 1932. Other memberships included the American Newspaper Publishers’ Association, the International Press Institute, and the New York State Associated Dailies. In February 1951, he was elected to Sigma Delta Chi Chapter of the National Professional Newspaper Fraternity at Syracuse University. He was also a member of Delta Rho, the journalistic honorary fraternity of the University of Rochester.
Like other editors he was fiercely loyal to and protective of the concept of freedom of the press. He railed against certain provisions of the National Recovery Act of 1932 and the NRA Code: “[Leighton] pointed out that newspapers have no quarrel either with the objects or intent of the means utilized by the NRA Code, and are willing to raise wages and add employees to the payroll in the interest of bringing back prosperity in the country. At the same time the press insists on the retaining of its constitutional rights and the right to criticize the NRA, the Roosevelt administration, or any administration or groups, if such criticism appears to be necessary in the best interests of the country.”
Leighton fully embraced the social life of his adopted city. He was active in the Boy Scouts and the YMCA. He belonged to the Chamber of Commerce and in 1933 served as its president. He was a member of Rotary and the Presbyterian Church, a trustee for the Children’s Home, for the Oswego County Savings Bank, and for the public library. It was said that he “served on the Boards of Directors of virtually every major civic organization in Oswego.” He was also a member of the College Council, serving as that body’s president.
At some unknown date, Clarence Leighton was raised a Master Mason in Avon Springs Lodge No. 570 F & A M. He affiliated with Frontier City Lodge No. 422 in Oswego, serving as worshipful master in 1930. In June 1934, MW Robert Owens, grand master, appointed him district deputy grand master of the Oswego District. When presented with his district deputy’s apron, he said: “It is sometimes difficult to find words for all occasions. However, it is my hope that I may wear this apron with honor to the craft and to my lodge.” In the 1940s he served on Grand Lodge’s Board of General Activities. He was a member of the Public Relations Committee in 1952 and the Necrology Committee in 1953. In 1959, he was named a member of the Masonic Education and Lodge Service. He was a member of Whango Grotto.
Clarence Leighton was married twice. His first wife, whom he married on April 22, 1924, was Margaret Linen Shafer. They were the parents of two children, both of whom worked for The Palladium-Times. Margaret died on Dec. 7, 1952. On Dec. 1, 1956, he married Harriett Nattelblad Simon, a nursing supervisor at Doctors’ Hospital in New York City.
Leighton, who retired from The Palladium-Times in late 1969, died unexpectedly on May 20, 1976. He was eulogized in the newspaper to which he had devoted his life: “As a person, he was the essence of decency and kindness, who instinctively recoiled from controversy but was nonetheless prepared to get involved in a local, state or national issue when he thought the Palladium-Times should speak out editorially. His writing style was clean and incisive; his reasoning sound and effective. When Mr. Leighton retired in 1969 at the age of 75, something went out of his life that could never be replaced. Those of us who knew him in his active years only then fully realized what this newspaper meant to him, and he to it.”
Clarence Tait Leighton is buried in Riverside Cemetery with Margaret. Harriett, who died Oct. 18, 1977, is also buried in Riverside next to her first husband, Harry Simon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.