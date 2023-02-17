Clarence Tait Leighton

Clarence Tait Leighton, editor/publisher of The Palladium-Times, was involved in many local organizations, including the College Council, of which he served as president.

 Photo Courtesy of Archives and Special Collections, Penfield Library, SUNY Oswego

Clarence Tait Leighton was destined to become a newspaper magnate and his opportunity came in 1923 when he arrived in Oswego City and devoted the next 46 years to The Palladium-Times.

Born on June 14, 1894, in Avon, New York, Clarence was the son of William J. Leighton and Elizabeth Ann Wingate. He attended Avon High School where he was the editor of the school yearbook and worked in the summers for The Avon Weekly. After graduation in 1912, he enrolled in the University of Rochester. In his senior year he was the editor The Campus, the school’s weekly newspaper. Leighton graduated from the University of Rochester in 1916 and entered the Pulitzer School of Journalism at Columbia University.

