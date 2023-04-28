An important component of Oswego’s financial well-being for generations was the lumber trade, and Charles Henry Bond was born into the business.
The son of Ozro M. Bond and Phebe Ann Dunham, Charles was born on Dec. 6, 1846, in Sandy Hill, New York, today known as Hudson Falls. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Oswego City, where his father developed a lucrative lumber business. In fact, as reported by The Oswego Daily Palladium, during the Civil War, Ozro M. Bond paid the highest income tax of anyone in Oswego.
Charles Bond attended school in Oswego and afterwards went to work in the family business, Bond, Downer, and Co., whose schooner, O. M. Bond, was used to import lumber from Canada’s extensive forest tracts. From Oswego, the firm transported the wood to eastern markets through the canal system.
Bond obtained a good education about lumbering in the early 1870s because he was the Oswego office’s chief inspector. From 1872-1878 he was stationed in Canada, where he had charge of the company’s field operation and became an expert in lumbering, preparing wood for export and supervising lumberjack crews.
Upon returning to the United States, Bond worked briefly as an agent for Page, Fairchild, and Co. in New York City. In 1882, he moved back to Oswego and became the resident manager of the Canadian based firm, E. W. Rathbun and Co.
According to Dr. Robert L. Perkins’ “Oswego’s Legacy: Lost to the Ages,” E. W. Rathbun and Co. was in operation in Oswego as early as 1852. Occupying yards at the mouth of the Oswego Harbor and points west, the firm employed hundreds of workers.
Vessels such as the Resolute and the Reliance “could be seen coming and going from the Oswego harbor on a daily basis.” It has been estimated that, in the industry’s heyday, as much as 6 million feet of lumber might arrive in the port in one day.
Rathbun’s business acumen included developing many types of wooden products, from fence posts to shingles, from molding strips to railroad ties. The industry flourished until 1890 when the McKinley Tariff Bill made it too expensive to import wood from Canada. The result was that Oswego’s status as a major port for receiving lumber products diminished significantly.
According to the late Anthony Slosek, city historian, the effects of the tariff, the gradual destruction of forest lands near Lake Ontario for ease of transport, as well as other factors, led to the dissolution of the Rathbun Co. on Jan. 1, 1914. Charles Bond, who had been the resident partner from 1882 through 1913, retired from the lumber business.
He had other business interests to occupy his time. In May 1894 he was one of the incorporators, together with William A. Poucher, and John B. McMurrich and others, of the North American Telegraph and Telephone Co. in Oswego, which was to construct and operate telegraph and telephone lines from Brockville, Canada, to Alexandria Bay and Oswego, as well as intermediate places in the Thousand Islands area.
Three years later, the Ontario Telephone Co. was incorporated to operate in both the city and the town of Oswego. Among the directors were Charles H. Bond, Swits Conde and Robert G. Post.
After leaving the lumber trade, Charles joined forces with his half-brother Orville in a partnership known as O. S. Bond and Co.’s China Hall, which sold all sorts of china and crockery.
Bond was active in Oswego’s social and cultural life. He was raised a Master Mason in Aeonian Lodge No.679 F & A M in 1868, and at the time of his death was its oldest member. He also belonged to Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar.
Bond was a member of Oswego’s Board of Trade. He was one of the founders of the Business Men’s Association, which was organized on April 21, 1892, at the behest of Mayor William D. Allen. This group, the forerunner of the Chamber of Commerce, was responsible for bringing the Diamond Match Co., the Oil Well Supply Co. and the Oswego Silver Metal Co. to the city.
He belonged to National Wholesale Lumber Dealers’ Association and served as vice president. He was also a trustee and vice president of Oswego City Savings Bank.
Bond was involved in many other civic organizations. He was a member of the City Club and its president for 20 years. He was also a member of Pleasant Point Club and served as its president. He belonged to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
One of Bond’s passions was yachting and in August 1884 he was one of the purchasers, with John B. McMurrich and Lauren C. Kenyon, of the yacht Ethel. In 1908, Bond was elected a trustee of the Oswego Yacht Club.
On December 8, 1869 Charles H. Bond married Julia Ely Phelps, daughter of steamboat and railroad executive William B. Phelps and Caroline Matilda Stone. They were the parents of Charles Phelps, who died in infancy, and Montcalm Dunham.
Bond died on May 28, 1928, in Oswego City. He had been in poor health for over a year. He was buried in Riverside Cemetery next to Julia, who had died on Dec. 18, 1926.
