Charles Henry Bond

When he was 4 years old, Charles Henry Bond moved to Oswego City, where his father developed a lucrative lumber business.

An important component of Oswego’s financial well-being for generations was the lumber trade, and Charles Henry Bond was born into the business.

The son of Ozro M. Bond and Phebe Ann Dunham, Charles was born on Dec. 6, 1846, in Sandy Hill, New York, today known as Hudson Falls. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Oswego City, where his father developed a lucrative lumber business. In fact, as reported by The Oswego Daily Palladium, during the Civil War, Ozro M. Bond paid the highest income tax of anyone in Oswego.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.