Charles Dunning Clark

Charles Dunning Clark was a prolific writer in the literary genre known as the “dime novel.”

 Photo provided

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary phenomenon of the 19th century commonly known as the “dime novel.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.