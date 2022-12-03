Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary phenomenon of the 19th century commonly known as the “dime novel.”
Born in Oswego City on Jan. 8, 1843, Clark, frequently known by his middle name, was the son of George W. Clark and Adeline Sabins. The family lived in the Third Ward in 1855 but had moved to the town of Oswego by 1860 where George operated a farm. Clark attended the local schools and graduated from Oswego Normal School.
Clark’s whereabouts in the next few years are only sketchily known. After graduating from the Normal School in 1863 he moved to New Jersey where he taught in the public schools. He allegedly also taught natural sciences in a school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
When he returned to Oswego is unknown but he was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on June 29, 1869. He was also a member of Lake Ontario Chapter 165 Royal Arch Masons and of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar. At some unknown date he transferred his membership to Frontier City Lodge No. 422.
After returning to Oswego, Clark taught in the “old white school” located on West Mohawk Street between Dublin and West Ninth streets. He left the teaching profession in 1879 to become a reporter for the Oswego Daily Times.
The work of a newspaper reporter was demanding, as Clarence S. Martin recalled: “Charles Dunning Clark and myself were the reporters. I did the ‘leg’ work and I mean ‘leg’ work for in those days there were few telephones in Oswego and no automobiles. When there was an assignment on Oak Hill, the Fifth Ward at Fort Ontario, on the back end of the First or Third wards, and you might get all of them in a single day, nature furnished the means of locomotion.”
A newspaper reporter’s salary, Martin said, was $3 per week. That of a school teacher at the same time in Oswego was roughly $400 per year. It is easy to understand, therefore, why a person might need a second occupation to make ends meet. Charles Clark found a way by writing stories published in “dime novels.”
The so-called dime novels made their initial appearance in the 1860s with Civil War soldiers as the target audience. They specialized in adventure and romance, were cheaply made, and were eagerly sought after. Each one sported a colorful cover and contained about 100 pages. Sold in dry goods stores and on newsstands, each issue cost exactly 10 cents, making the publications very popular with young men who had little spare change.
The scarcity of original issues today testifies to the fact that they were literally read to pieces as they were passed from reader to reader.
Early popular topics included cowboys and Indians, detective stories and romance. Strongly moralistic, the dime novels frequently placed their heroes or heroines in situations requiring them to choose between good and evil, virtue or vice. While the novels were aimed initially at a male audience, publishers such as Beadle and Adams soon realized the value of publishing stories for girls and young women. Historical figures and themes were popular and helped to nurture a love of history among the readership, male and female.
Serious authors such as Louisa May Alcott and Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote “dime novels” or “shilling shockers” as they were known in England. To preserve their reputations while at the same time earning extra money, these writers used pseudonyms. Charles Dunning Clark was no exception. He most frequently employed the name W. J. Hamilton, but he also wrote under the names of Captain Clark and Barry DeForest.
Clark’s earliest known dime novel, published in 1865, was “Alice Carter; Or, The Maniac’s Leap.” He specialized in historical works. In fact, as Huck Finn observed about Tom Sawyer, “He fairly dripped history from every pore.” Despite the fact that Clark never traveled to the American West, the setting of numerous tales, his writing was universally praised for its realism. Among his historical works were “Eagle Eye; Or, Ralph Warren and His Red Friend,” “A Story of the Fall of Oswego” (1865); “The Twin Scouts,” “A Story of the Old French War” (1866); “The Sons of Liberty; Or, The Maid of Tryon” (1867); “The Lake Rangers, A Tale of Ticonderoga” (1868); “Ethan Allen’s Rifles; Or, The Green Mountain Boys” (1873).
Other titles included “The Prairie Queen, Or, Tom Western, the Texan Ranger” (1871) and “The Yankee Rajah; Or, the Fate of the Black Shereef, a Tale of the Malay Seas” (1881). One of his most important works, published under his own name, was Ned Lee’s memoir, “Prison Camp and Pulpit; The Life of a City Missionary in the Slums” (1889).
To give an indication of the popularity of Clark’s novels, one need only look at their publication history. His 149 known works have gone through 688 editions and many are currently in print. For example, “Despard, the Spy; Or, The Fall of Montreal” went through 18 editions between 1869-2018. Another, “Graybeard, the Sorcerer; Or, the Recluse of Mount Royale,” appeared in 19 editions between 1871-2018. A third, “The Red Brotherhood; Or, the Twelve Avengers,” was issued 13 times between 1878-1981.
Clark briefly left the Oswego Daily Times for the Syracuse Evening Herald, returning in 1882 to resume reporting for the Times. He ultimately became the newspaper’s city editor.
Charles Dunning Clark married Mary E. Hayward in 1872. She was the daughter of Holloway G. Hayward, a member of Oswego Lodge No. 127, and Mary Ann Ballou.. In early 1892 Clark contracted typhoid fever and died in the evening of Jan. 8, his 49th birthday.
His tragic, unexpected death elicited a glowing tribute from the Oswego Daily Times: “No words of kindness here spoken will exceed the deserts of the deceased. He was genial to a degree seldom equaled and he may justly be classed among the happy and comparatively few who, if they have an enemy, have not deserved one. He was not querulous, and never bickered. In his ten years’ employment in this office, he never offered nor received an unkind word from any one connected with it. He was thoroughly respected by all, and held in that affectionate regard which brothers have for one another.” One topic not mentioned in any obituary or eulogy was his work as a dime novelist.
After Clark’s funeral on Jan. 11, the Masons took charge of the remains: “At half past ten o’clock the funeral cortege left the residence and moved slowly along Oneida street to First and then to the D. L. & W. depot. The procession was headed by Knights Templar. Then followed the hearse with Masonic pallbearers by its side, and following the hearse were the Masonic brethren.” Several Masons, notably William Hancock, John S. Parsons, and George W. Vickery, accompanied the body to Syracuse where local Masons met them. William Hancock performed the graveside ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery. As one reporter remarked, Clark was “in life universally esteemed and in death as universally mourned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.