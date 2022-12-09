Despite serious wounds suffered at Gettysburg, Alverson Curtiss survived and became a prominent member of Oswego City’s business community.
Alverson, whose name was sometimes spelled Alvinson, was the son of William H. H. Curtiss and Elizabeth “Betsey” Galpin, both natives of Connecticut. He was born in Turin, New York, on May 6, 1835, but his family moved to Oswego shortly thereafter where all his siblings were born.
Although Curtiss was initially involved in a partnership with his brother-in-law, Orrin Meeker, in the clothing business, it was as a contractor that he earned his reputation.
At the time, the Port of Oswego was a major staging area for the transport of grain throughout the Great Lakes. Local entrepreneurs such as George B. Sloan and Theodore Irwin, among others, saw the financial advantages of storing grain until it was needed and so commissioned the erection of several large elevators. Curtiss was the builder of the Corn Exchange elevator in 1862. He also built the Columbia and the Washington elevators, all on the east side of Oswego River. On May 20, 1892, these structures were destroyed in a fire deemed “the fiercest since 1853.”
The only elevator built on the west side of the river was the Northwestern. Originally built in 1865, it burned three years later. Curtiss was in charge of its rebuilding: “There are a few Oswegonians left who can recall the great care exercised in the reconstruction of the elevator. It was the largest on Lake Ontario and had a capacity of 450,000 bushels. The contractor was Alvira (Alverson) Curtis, at the time one of the big builders of the city.”
Curtiss was the contractor who placed the statue of Justice on the center Oswego Court House cupola.
According to Oswego County historian Justin White, Lady Justice stood on the cupola until it was struck by lightning on Oct. 7, 1931, and completely destroyed. Curtiss also “erected the tall steeple that formerly adorned St. Paul’s Church.”
Sandwiched between Curtiss’ business ventures was the outbreak of the Civil War. His brother, DeWitt Clinton Curtiss, enlisted in the 24th Regiment on April 22, 1861, serving until 1863. Although Alverson was a married man with several children, he nevertheless enlisted in the 147th Regiment in the summer of 1862, enrolling in Company B and mustering in as sergeant.
The famed 147th Regiment left New York State on Sept. 25, 1862. An early posting was in defense of Washington, D.C. In January 1863, the regiment participated in the infamous and ill-fated Mud March through Virginia.
The regiment underwent its “baptism by fire” at Fredericksburg during the Chancellorsville Campaign in April and May 1863. On May 10, General Lysander Cutler reported, “The One Hundred and Forty-seventh New York volunteers were under fire for the first time, and behaved with the coolness of veterans.”
For the next two months, the Army of the Potomac, including the 147th Regiment, chased the Confederate Army northward through Maryland into Pennsylvania where on July 1 the most celebrated battle of the entire war was contested and where the 147th passed into local history. Fiercely holding their position against two Confederate regiments, the “Oswego ploughboys” were unaware of the order to retreat until it was almost too late. Although the figures are contested, by the end of the three-day fight, the 147th Regiment had allegedly lost 301 of the 380 men it sent into battle. One of the wounded was Sergeant Curtiss.
One of several lists of casualties published in the next few weeks in the Mexico Independent noted: “Co. B — Alverson Curtis shot in the face; jaw fractured — in our hospital and doing well.” That information was significant for in later years Curtiss “always claimed that it was Mrs. (Elmina) Spencer’s prompt and intelligent aid that saved his life.”
The serious nature of the wound led to Curtiss’ discharge from the Army on Dec. 9, 1863 while convalescing at General Hospital in Albany, New York. Three days later he applied for and ultimately obtained an invalid’s pension based on his injury.
Discharge from the Union Army did not mean an end to Curtiss’ military associations. During the 1870s he was a member of the National Guard, holding at various times the rank of lieutenant or captain. In 1875 he was inspector of rifle practice.
In the post war era, Alverson Curtiss was the superintendent of Public Works for Oswego City for three years. In 1891 the Common Council appointed him to be the inspector of the East First Street pavement. He was appointed keeper of Lock 17 in April 1891. At the time of his death he was the tender at the Guard Lock.
A loyal Republican, he was frequently a Sixth Ward delegate to various political conventions. He was also a local commissioner of deeds.
Curtiss was a member of Frontier City Lodge No. 422 F & A M but when he was raised a Master Mason is unknown. He was a charter member of the Masonic Life Association, incorporated on April 22, 1865, “for the purpose of aiding and assisting the widows and orphans of worthy Masons.” At the organization’s annual meeting in December 1876 he was elected to the Board of Directors.
He was also a member of John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), mustering into the organization on Feb. 17, 1882. He was elected Officer of the Guard for 1898.
On May 21, 1856, Curtiss and Mary Jane Meeker were married. They became the parents of six children, all of whom survived to adulthood.
Curtiss died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 1900. According to an obituary, “In the afternoon he and his son with considerable effort pulled a huge log out of the river and sawed it. After supper he attended the meeting of Post O’Brian, G. A. R., returning home at 9:30 and told his wife that he had severe pains in his side and feared he overworked himself in the afternoon. Five minutes after retiring he began to breathe heavily and his wife endeavored to arouse him but he gasped a few times and life had flown.”
Alverson Curtiss’ funeral was held on Sept. 21 and was “largely attended” by family, friends, and members of the Masonic fraternity and the GAR. He was buried in Riverside Cemetery. Mary Jane, who died on July 22, 1902, lies beside him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.