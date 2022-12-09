Alverson Curtiss

Alverson Curtiss did not allow his wartime injury to stand in the way of his commercial and civic activities in Oswego City. He and his wife, Mary Jane Meeker, are buried in Riverside Cemetery near Page Memorial Chapel.

 Natalie J. Woodall photo

Despite serious wounds suffered at Gettysburg, Alverson Curtiss survived and became a prominent member of Oswego City’s business community.

Alverson, whose name was sometimes spelled Alvinson, was the son of William H. H. Curtiss and Elizabeth “Betsey” Galpin, both natives of Connecticut. He was born in Turin, New York, on May 6, 1835, but his family moved to Oswego shortly thereafter where all his siblings were born.

