Born on a farm on Sept. 18, 1828, in Norway, New York, Algernon Sidney Coe defied all expectations to become a respected and admired physician in Oswego City.
Coe, the son of Ira Coe, a War of 1812 veteran, and Elizabeth Norton, was named after Algernon Sidney who was executed in 1683 in England for his outspoken views on freedom of speech. Sidney was considered a martyr by American thinkers such as Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.
After studying Latin and mathematics at Fairfield Academy in Fairfield, NY, Coe entered Columbia Medical College, graduating in 1854 and beginning his practice as a doctor with his brother, Dr. Albert Burwell Coe, in Oswego City. Albert unexpectedly died of cholera on Aug. 13, 1854. At the time, he was president of the Oswego County Medical Society. In 1855, Algernon himself became a member. He served as president of the organization in 1861 and 1875.
On Sept. 13, 1860, Coe was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127.
Dr. Coe’s first wife was Mary Louise Bates Goit, widow of Joseph H. Goit. By her, he was the father of Alfred Byron. Mary died on March 8, 1862, and was buried in Riverside Cemetery with members of her family.
The Civil War was going badly for the Union in 1862 and many people wondered if the southern states would succeed in their efforts to become a separate nation. In the summer, President Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for thousands of new troops and, as had been the case in 1861, the residents of Oswego County responded enthusiastically with enough volunteers to fill not one but two new regiments, the 110th and the 147th. Dr. Algernon Coe enrolled in the 147th Regiment on Aug. 29, 1862, with the rank of surgeon. How much of his decision was based on patriotism and how much on grief over the death of his wife is unknown.
For the next three years Dr. Coe tended the sick, the wounded, and the dying in various field hospitals. In January 1863, he was appointed brigade surgeon with increased responsibilities. He was described as faithful, stern, and determined, yet possessing “the tenderness of a woman.” One writer remembered, “He was exacting and strict with his assistants and subordinates, bur always in full sympathy with the faithful soldier who did his duty.” Reverend Horace Danforth, who was his neighbor for several years, called him “a true friend of the soldiers.” Coe never applied for nor took a furlough during his three years of military service. He was honorably discharged on June 7, 1865, with the 147th Regiment near Washington, D.C. It is noteworthy that he never applied for a pension.
Coe returned to Oswego and resumed his medical practice. Over the next almost 30 years, his name frequently appeared in the newspapers for setting broken bones, attending children with pneumonia, and performing autopsies. He was appointed a medical examiner for the Pension Board shortly after returning home from the war. For several years he was a substitute physician at Fort Ontario. In 1890, as a member of the local delegation for the State Prison Association, he and three others inspected the city jail which they pronounced “clean, well ventilated, and wholesome.”
He also maintained ties with the military, serving as surgeon with the rank of major for the 48th Regiment NYSNG, only resigning on July 26, 1876. On Nov. 13, 1885, Coe mustered into John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 Grand Army of the Republic.
Despite his heavy practice, Dr. Coe found time to indulge his intellectual curiosity. He was well read, as J. B. Alexander, editor of the Oswego Daily Times observed: “He was the student ever. Enter his office at any time and if not professionally employed, he would be found in the company of the best authors. The latest and best newspapers, magazines and other publications were to be seen on his table.”
Coe gave presentations before various medical societies. He read a paper dealing with cholera at the annual meeting of the Oswego County Medical Society in 1871. He read “Improvements in the Art of Medicine” during the society’s annual meeting in 1876. In 1878, he published a paper on puerperal albuminuria in The American Journal of Obstetrics.
Perhaps Dr. Coe’s most significant literary accomplishment was his chapter on the role of the 147th Regiment during the Civil War which he wrote for Crisfield Johnson’s monumental work, “History of Oswego County, 1789-1877.” He coupled his thorough and detailed research with his eye witness memories. He included all the currently available names of soldiers who died from battle, sickness, or imprisonment. He described marches, battles, personnel. He reminisced about the march through Maryland to Gettysburg: “It was a picture of Arcadia to the weary soldiers, who had long been accustomed to the worn-out lands and the stunted, scrubby groves of Virginia, made more desolate for the ravages of war. It made them long for peace, and sigh for the rural comforts which they saw spread before them.” Contrary to what might, in other authors’ hands, be presented as “dry as dust” factual matter, Coe’s descriptions were in some cases almost poetic. Detailing the last days of the Rebellion when Grant was making his final assaults against Lee’s forces, Coe wrote: “Now commenced the most arduous and trying service of the war, taxing the temper of the men to the utmost endurance. The Union army, to make any headway, was compelled to hold on to every foot of ground gained, with a death-grip.”
The veterans of the 147th Regiment participated in the reunion of the Army of the Potomac at Gettysburg in July 1888 at which time the regimental monument was to be dedicated. Coe was invited to speak and “gave a vivid description and historical sketch of the part taken by the 147th in the battle of Gettysburg.”
Though a loyal Republican, Coe had no qualms about speaking out when he thought his elected officials were pursuing the wrong policies. This position was made eminently clear in 1885, when the city contemplated financing a city-wide water works through a bond issue such as that used years earlier when financing the Midland Railroad. Coe strenuously opposed the suggestion, taking particular aim at Congressman and local businessman, DeWitt Clinton Littlejohn: “The methods and tactics are now resorted to [in order] to persuade the dear people, in their own interests, to consent to bond the city again that then were used. The same reckless statements are made based upon no more trustworthy data than the magnificent provision and glowing imagination of Littlejohn.”
In 1869, Coe married Cathlina Bogart Fort who became involved with the Orphan Asylum and the hospital. She also accompanied her husband to GAR encampments and conventions. In the fall of 1893, the couple attended the World’s Fair in Chicago and visited his son in Minneapolis. Shortly after returning home Coe became ill, dying unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 1893. His death was widely reported and the local newspapers published obituaries and Resolutions from various organizations. One obituary, written by an anonymous friend, was particularly poignant: “To catalogue his virtues would be to go over the whole circle of human merits. To an integrity and honor so exalted that he was absolutely incapable of guile or indirection or even of concealment, he added uncommon generosity of character, a fellow feeling that suffered with all who suffered and a devotion that left no obligation of duty unfulfilled. With these was joined that righteous wrath for bad men and bad actions which is a necessary part even of divine justice.”
Algernon and Cathlina, who died on July 19, 1914, are buried in Riverside Cemetery.
