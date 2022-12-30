Algernon Sidney Coe

Dr. Algernon Sidney Coe emulated his 17th-century namesake with integrity of action and courage of conviction.

 Natalie J. Woodall photo

Born on a farm on Sept. 18, 1828, in Norway, New York, Algernon Sidney Coe defied all expectations to become a respected and admired physician in Oswego City.

Coe, the son of Ira Coe, a War of 1812 veteran, and Elizabeth Norton, was named after Algernon Sidney who was executed in 1683 in England for his outspoken views on freedom of speech. Sidney was considered a martyr by American thinkers such as Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

