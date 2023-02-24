Alanson Sumner Page arrived in Oswego soon after the bustling village had become a city. For the next 55 years he was intimately involved with the area’s business, political, and social scenes.
Page was born on June 30, 1825, in Providence, New York, the son of David Page and Elsie Sumner. Primarily because of his family’s wealth, he was privileged to obtain an excellent education, attending Galloway Academy, Cazenovia Seminary, and the Professor Beck Academy in Albany, New York. He initially considered a career in law and was admitted to the Bar in 1848. After a short stint in Syracuse he determined that the life of an attorney was not for him.
By the time the 1850 census was taken, he had moved to Oswego and was occupied as a lumberman. Wood was an important commodity in the mid-1850s, used for everything from ships to plank roads, railroads, residences, and churches. Fortunes were made from its sale and transport to various parts of the country. Local businessmen such as DeWitt Clinton Littlejohn saw the financial rewards to be reaped from the harvesting and forwarding of lumber through the Port of Oswego. Furthermore, as Robert Perkins points out in his book, Oswego’s Legacy: Lost to the Ages, “By the mid-1850s until the turn of the century, associated employment related to lumber became a cornerstone of income for many laborers.”
Page formed a lumbering partnership with Myron S. Clark, known as Clark & Page, which lasted until 1862 when Clark died. A second partnership with Leverett A. Card, known as Card & Page, was dissolved in 1865. A third association with International Lumber Company of Albany, New York, lasted until 1873. In the 1880s-early 1900s Page and his nephew, David Page Fairchild, were partners in a firm known as Page, Fairchild and Co. which dealt in wholesale lumber sales.
In 1853, when Clark and Page formed their partnership, they bought the water power rights and an old saw mill in Minetto from Benjamin Burt. When Page was looking for a new business venture in the mid-1870s he saw an opportunity for that property. At the time the only shade cloth manufacturing company in the country was located in Oswego, owned and operated by George B. Sloan, Theodore Irwin, Neil Gray, and Luther Wright. Page decided to open his own shade cloth company in Minetto on the site of that old saw mill to compete with the highly successful Oswego plant. In 1879 he, Charles Tremain, and Cadwell B. Benson organized the Minetto Shade Cloth Company. At first employing only 25 workers, the factory eventually became “one of the largest industries in Northern New York” with almost 400 local men and women on the payroll. It was estimated once that the output of the business was $1 million per year.
The physical plant included 20 buildings located on 12 acres along the banks of the Oswego River. The company boasted its own fire department and the structures were equipped with sprinkler systems. To diminish fire hazards further, the chemicals needed to make the cloth were buried in tanks far from the work sites. Page reportedly cared deeply about his employees, especially those who had been with him for long periods of time. Minetto boasted no other industry and the residents, who depended upon the factory for employment and community prosperity, were devoted to him.
In 1896, the Minetto Shade Cloth Company merged with the Columbia Shade Cloth Company of New York City. Page remained the president, spending time in the main office in New York City, and he involved his sons, Theodore and David, as well as his son-in-law, G. Leonard Johnson, in the Minetto company’s every day management.
Although Page was busy with his commercial ventures he became interested in local politics. He was a Democrat but such was his popularity in Oswego that he was elected mayor each year from 1869-1872. He oversaw the erection of the new City Hall and presided at the laying of the cornerstone in a Masonic ceremony in June 1870. A city sewer system was planned under his administration and later constructed.
Page served one term in the State Assembly from 1876-1878 where he was a member and president of the Canal Committee. He opposed the state’s plan to end tolls on the state’s canals which in his mind would be detrimental to local communities. His opinion, though unpopular, proved correct for as soon as the tolls were lifted, the railroads lowered their prices to such an extent that the canals were shut out of the transport business. Page had intimate knowledge of the vicissitudes of canal trade. In the early 1870s he had been a part owner of the Buffalo and Troy Towing Company which went bankrupt on account of changing modes of transportation.
Alanson Sumner Page’s community involvement was extensive. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 F & A M on Jan. 12, 1856. He was a director of the Oswego County Savings Bank, chartered on May 6, 1870, and bank president until resigning in 1874. He remained a director and served another year as president in 1895.
When the Home for the Homeless was incorporated in 1872, Page was one of the incorporators. He was a member of the Board of Managers of the Normal School, holding the position at the time of his death. He was among the incorporators of the People’s Electric Light and Power Company and served on its Board of Directors. He was a member of the Oswego Businessmen’s Association. He and his family attended Christ Episcopal Church.
Page and Elsie Benson were married in Geddes, New York, on Oct. 25, 1853. They were the parents of five children, four of whom reached adulthood.
Only two months shy of his 80th birthday, Alanson Sumner Page died on April 14, 1905, from what was characterized in his obituaries as nervous prostration. For several days the local newspapers were filled with resolutions from the Common Council and various civic organizations to which he belonged. The writer of his obituary in the Oswego Daily Palladium provided an interesting sketch of the man: “While Mr. Page had reached the age of eighty years, his every look and action belied such a fact. His figure was erect, his step was elastic and his mind as free and active as it was half a century ago, when he first came to this city to enter upon his business career.” A friend wrote: “He was not outside the range of human imperfections; he was not immune to the influence of heredity and environment; he was hard to convince when he had made up his mind; easy to yield when so convinced; rather impatient of controversion and strenuously persistent in his insistence upon the right as he saw it. With him there was not, and never could be, compromise between right and wrong.”
Alanson Sumner Page was buried in Riverside Cemetery next to Elsie who had died on Nov. 17, 1896. The following year in their parents’ memory, the Page children ordered the construction of a chapel which was to be open to public use. Completed in 1907 Page Memorial Chapel, located near the cemetery’s front gate, was described as “the most complete and handsomest of its kind in the country.”
