Alanson Sumner Page

Alanson Sumner Page’s vision and business acumen brought long-term employment and prosperity to Minetto, NY in the form of the Minetto Shade Cloth Company.

 Photo from Notable Men of Central New York

Alanson Sumner Page arrived in Oswego soon after the bustling village had become a city. For the next 55 years he was intimately involved with the area’s business, political, and social scenes.

Page was born on June 30, 1825, in Providence, New York, the son of David Page and Elsie Sumner. Primarily because of his family’s wealth, he was privileged to obtain an excellent education, attending Galloway Academy, Cazenovia Seminary, and the Professor Beck Academy in Albany, New York. He initially considered a career in law and was admitted to the Bar in 1848. After a short stint in Syracuse he determined that the life of an attorney was not for him.

