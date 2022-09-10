Yolanda Andocs Sep 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Yolanda Andocs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yolanda Andocs, age 82 of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, with her husband by her side.Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Andocs, Jr.; sons, Csaba Andocs and Robert Andocs; grandchild, Miky; sisters, Rosalia and Szidonia; and several nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.Mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Hannibal, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.foster funeralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now County officials: Aerial spraying helped; WNV still active Michaels announces $2.2 million investment by Huhtamaki DRI projects Latest e-Edition September 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPopeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in OswegoMarket House sale now a ‘done deal’ with Ed Alberts purchasing the propertyFulton residents voice opinions on Bird ScootersQue Sera, Sera: Wade’sPort of Oswego awards contract for $2.1 million new Goble Dry Dock marinaFulton Police Department gets new chief, deputy chiefFrom a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in OswegoState Police investigating fatal shooting in HastingsHelen Elizabeth CarrollThe Market House: A journey through history and now Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please 3 BEDROOM apartment, heat and water included. $810 a month Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 2005 KEYSTONE -Everest - 5th Wheel Camper - Model 343L Jobs CORNELL COOPERATIVE Extension of Oswego County is currently hiring. We Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.