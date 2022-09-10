Yolanda Andocs

Yolanda Andocs

Yolanda Andocs, age 82 of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Andocs, Jr.; sons, Csaba Andocs and Robert Andocs; grandchild, Miky; sisters, Rosalia and Szidonia; and several nieces and nephews.

