Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 10:44 pm
William Frederick Hill, 85, of Oswego, passed away yesterday at his home.
Bill was born on Oct. 30, 1937, to Frederick and Mildred Hill.
He lived in Oswego, NY, when he joined the Navy and took off to see the world. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea throughout the Mediterranean before returning home.
He spent some time working at Columbia Mills, and from there he embarked on his self-employment journey when he bought Joe’s Tavern on Utica Street in Oswego. Bill owned the bar for twenty years, made countless friends who quickly turned into family, and made many memories that would be repeated in stories for years to come. In 1993, Bill sold the bar and spent a few amazing months in his favorite place: Maui, Hawaii. He returned home in 1994 to spend his retirement years with his family. Bill spent his early retirement at his home on Fair Haven Bay. He loved watching the Yankees and the Giants, walking with his loyal Samoyeds, and chasing his grandchildren around the property. In his later years, he could be found on his beloved porch, smoking cigars and telling stories to his family. Conversations always included his signature quick wit.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Sherry Hill (Muldoon) and his sons William (Judy Pelow) Hill and Robert (Teresa) Hill. He will be missed by his grandchildren Sarah (John) Oleyourryk, Steven Hill and Brianna Hill, and countless friends and family members. Bill was predeceased by his parents, his sister Barbara (Earl) Sharkey and brother Frederick (Val) Hill, and many family pets.
As per Bill’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
