William F. Vant

William F. Vant

The family of William F. Vant, age 71, announces that he passed away peacefully, Oct. 23, 2022, in St. Albans. He was born in Fulton, NY, April 22, 1951, to Joseph and Clara (Sheldon) Vant. He graduated from the G.Ray Bodley High School. Then he received his Associates Degree from SUNY Canton, and attended Cornell University.

Bill had a love for his family, gardening, farming, birds, a good cigar and glass of whiskey.

Recommended for you