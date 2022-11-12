William E. Edwards Jr. Nov 12, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William E. Edwards Jr., 55, a resident of Scriba, passed away on Nov. 9 at the Oswego Hospital.Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Pryor) Edwards and was a graduate of the Hannibal High School.He was employed at various places with his last place of work being Walmart.Surviving are family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. from the New Haven Cemetery.There are no calling hours.Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Leighton Elementary recognizes local veterans in ceremony of appreciation Fulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media app Latest e-Edition November 11, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media appFifteen graduate from Oswego County Regional Police AcademyCorrections officer found to have inappropriate relationship with inmateEdward J. FarfagliaAnne M. BeshuresJeffrey Andrew AldrichMichael ‘Mike’ A. LongoAndrea CollinsJoe Cortini and the Jazz Mafia Trio perform at Tavern on the LockEllen Kane Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.