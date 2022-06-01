It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our father William E. (Bill) Warner, 86, of Oswego, NY, who, on May 28, succumbed to a long battle with heart disease.
Bill was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, on March 25, 1936, to Margaret (Nee) Matheson and George F. Warner, and remained in the Chicago area until moving to Alex Bay for his teen years. It was in Alex Bay that Bill forged many close friendships that he valued throughout his lifetime. Any mention of “The A-Bay crowd” never failed to bring a warm smile and hilarious story.
As Bill loved to tell his audience, he served in the US Navy from 1948-1951 OR “for 3 years, 1 month, 13 hours, and 18 minutes!” Once separated from the Navy, Bill settled in Rochester, NY, where he met a lovely young teacher by the name of Annlyn Harrold. In 1963 Annlyn and Bill were married in St. Mary’s church in Oswego, NY. After spending time in both Syracuse and Rochester, they settled in Oswego to raise their 3 children.
Throughout his years in Oswego, Bill was an avid fan, coach, and supporter of all things Oswego hockey, culminating with his induction into the Oswego Blueline Club Hall of Fame in 2003. Bill was a familiar face to generations of Oswego State hockey players and fans.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Annlyn in 2017. He is survived by his 3 children, Ellen Lafond of Cicero, Douglas Warner of Oswego, Heather (Charlie) Morgan of Rochester; his brother Fred Houte of New Orleans; grandchildren Matthew, Alex and Sam Lafond, Nikka Littebury, Reese Warner, and Grace and Jack Morgan.
Those who know Bill and his most typical “quotes” know that he would sign off once more, “Nice play Shakespeare, when’s your next act?”
Calling hours will be held on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home at 112 E. 2nd St. Oswego, NY 13126.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory can be made to the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, PO Box 5525, Oswego, NY; or to the Herb Hammond Fund, c/o SUNY Development Office, 215 Sheldon Hall, Oswego, NY 13126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.