William A. Sherman, 59, was freed from this life, April 18, 2022. He was born in Oswego, New York, on July 18, 1962, the son of the late Lawrence L. and Adaire Guile Sherman. He Graduated from Mexico Academy in 1980 and lived his life as a simple man experiencing everything that it had to offer. At his core he touched the lives of everyone he came across through his charisma, wisdom and blessings.
He was predeceased by his long-time friend and companion, Kelly McCaffrey, of Corning, NY. Words alone will not be enough to describe the level of genuine love and support Kelly and her family provided Bill with during his life. The family will always remember and be forever grateful.
Surviving, his son Alan (Stephanie) and daughter Crystal Mullen (Michael); his brother, Douglas (Kelly); three grandchildren; and two nieces.
The family would like to thank the professionals of the mental health facilities in Elmira and Central New York for all the compassion, kindness and love shown over the years. Many of these individuals go above and beyond the daily standard.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Interment will be in New Haven Rural Cemetery, New Haven, NY. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
