Ward A. Saunders, 83, of Hannibal, passed away at home on Jan. 21, 2023.He was a 58-year member of the United Association of Plumbers and Steam Fitters, retiring in 1994 with the UA Local 73 of Oswego, as a steam fitter.A true mechanic and craftsman, he especially enjoyed woodworking. During his retirement he built furniture, which will be passed down to future generations to become family heirlooms.His greatest joy was being a grandfather. Ward never missed the opportunity to attend a sporting event or dance recital. Ward was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Dorathy Saunders; son, Andrew Saunders; grandson, Michael Saunders; and sister, Beverly Chetney.Surviving to cherish Ward's memory are his wife of 64 years, Jennie Saunders; son Eric Saunders; grandchildren, Shane Saunders and Jenna Saunders; along with several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Ward's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.Memorial contributions in Ward's memory are encouraged to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) and Hospice of Central New York (hospicecny.org)
