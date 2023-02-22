Victor Joseph Capone

Victor Joseph Capone

Victor Joseph Capone born Oct. 12, 1934 in Watertown, NY. Son of late Frank M. and Dominica Torturica Capone.

He attended Watertown schools and graduated from St. Bonaventure College. He worked with his brother and father by delivering produce where he met his future wife, Sharon G. Meeks. He served in the Army. Then they moved from Watertown to Oswego where he worked for Moore Bus. Forms. Then started his own business V.J. Capone Business Forms, in which his son Chris later joined him.

Recommended for you