Victor Joseph Capone born Oct. 12, 1934 in Watertown, NY. Son of late Frank M. and Dominica Torturica Capone.
He attended Watertown schools and graduated from St. Bonaventure College. He worked with his brother and father by delivering produce where he met his future wife, Sharon G. Meeks. He served in the Army. Then they moved from Watertown to Oswego where he worked for Moore Bus. Forms. Then started his own business V.J. Capone Business Forms, in which his son Chris later joined him.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, on his boat with his grandchildren, fishing, golfing, traveling. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Kiwanis Club.
He is survived by one sister Rosalyn Bianchi, of Fla.; his children Deborah (Sam) Natoli, Annette Familo, Christopher (Brenda) Capone, and Donald (Mary) Capone. Grandchildren Matthew (Lindsay) Natoli, Brandon Natoli, Olivia (Peter) Ciambriello, Bradley Capone, Thomas (Becca) Familo, Bryan Capone, Melissa Familo, David Capone, Julia (Kris) Holmquist and Olivia Davis. Great-grandchildren Santino and Lorenzo Natoli, Giada Ciambriello, and Elaina Familo. Also a loving amount of nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Sharon G. Capone brothers Frank Capone III, Anthony (Hap) Capone, infant Dominic, sisters Josephine Dygert, Virginia Rogers, Johanna Pryor, Marguerite Fiorelli, Dorothy Guardino, Janice McCue, Francis Ann Empie and infant grandson Charles Natoli.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Processing 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Meals on Wheels 70, Bunner St. Oswego, NY 13126
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.