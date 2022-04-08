Veronica A. Baker Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Veronica A. Baker, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away on Feb. 1, 2022.Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Bliss and Doris (Perau) Turner and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.She was a former telephone switchboard operator and later retired from Oswego City School District as a teacher’s aide. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Baker, and Tom Baker; two brothers John, and Bruce Turner; and three sisters Raejean Barnes, Ann Pritchard, and Evelyn Hogan. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Baker in 1999.Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours.Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now National Science Foundation grant supports SUNY Oswego professor’s electric vehicle research Fulton council briefed on tax exemption hearings COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered at twice-weekly clinics Oswego, InterFaith Works team up for ‘Senior Companions Program’ Latest e-Edition April 7, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest Fulton man three times within six hoursQue Sera Sera: Living on a LakeThunder Island with ‘very solid suitors’ after being put on marketTracy Rose JacksonCity of Oswego installs and opens several free electric car charging stationsRosemary Pauldine ScullinRetired Oswego High School science teacher publishes bubble construction kitRobert P. StoneEarline J. WoodAnna Mae Hare Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes LOOKING FOR a private lot to put a 14x80 mobile 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible Jobs MEXICO CSDVacancy - (2) School Resource Officer positions. A minimum Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
