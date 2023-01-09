Vernon P. Detweiler Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vernon P. Detweiler, 86, of Sterling, passed on Jan. 4, 2023.In following Vernon’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now County waives fees for civil service exams Money available from New York Sea Grant, DEC announce available grants Latest e-Edition January 7, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘I’m truly sorry to everybody’Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton ChamberMan who punched sheriff’s deputy faces prison termHarry C. Fowler Jr.Adrian K. RichardsonDonald David Baptista Sr.Ronald C. LambEileen R. Yager911 center calling for recruitsBarbara Guynn Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
