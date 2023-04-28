On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Tina Vezzose passed away surrounded by loved ones after an extended battle with cancer.
Tina was a devoted nurse who loved reading and gardening in her spare time. Her most favorite thing to do when she was not working was spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her father Dominick Miano and her grandparents.
She leaves behind her husband of 34 years, James Vezzose; her mother, Nancy Miano of Auburn, New York; her two brothers, Jon Miano of Oswego and Joe (April) Miano of Port Charlotte, Florida; her only son, Robert Elliott of Portland, Oregon; her daughters, Jackie (Dustin) Miano of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Heather Bradley of Fulton, Bethany Vezzose of Pensacola, Florida, Amanda (Brandon) Badore of Pensacola, Florida, Catherine Vezzose of Fulton, and Alison Vezzose of Fulton; and her precious grandchildren, Cole Clark, Emily Lewis, Elena Corwin, David Hough, and Freya Badore.
She will be missed greatly by her fluffy companion, Cherry Garcia.
A celebration of life will be held on June 3 at a location to be determined. There will be information on social media regarding the location.
Donations in lieu of Tina can be made to her daughter Jackie Miano. Please reach out to her via email, mianojackie3@gmail.com to make arrangements.
