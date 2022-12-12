Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Manor at Seneca Hill.
Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Church where she volunteered for various activities such as bingo and the annual Church bazaar.
She was a proud mother raising their six children and cherished family gatherings.
Her various employment included Loblaws, A&P, St. Mary’s School cafeteria, and over 50 years as an election inspector.
She always looked forward to having family and friends at her house for Harborfest and was a frequent rider and ticket taker on the trolleys over the years.
In her later years she enjoyed reading, playing cards at the McCrobie Building and playing bingo at St. Joseph’s and the Elks. She got great enjoyment from sitting on her front porch and as she said “watching the passing parade”.
She is survived by two daughters Carolyn (Walter) Futyma of Rochester, Mary Ellen (Mike) McCarthy of Liverpool; four sons, Jack (Kathy) Bonner of Liverpool, Patrick Bonner of California, Michael (Kathy) Bonner of Minetto, Bill (Kelly) Bonner of Florida; ten grandchildren: Erin Watson, Joshua McDonald, Michael McCarthy, Maggie Brower, Christopher Bonner, Claire McCarthy, Katie Bonner, Eoin Bonner, Elizabeth Bonner, and Jessie Bonner. She also had three great-grandchildren: Alec and Zach Watson, and Matthew Bonner.
Funeral services will be Friday 9:30 a.m. from the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home and 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oswego City Library or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to express a special Thank You to the second floor staff at the Manor at Seneca Hill.
