Therese Bonner of Oswego passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Manor at Seneca Hill.

Living to the age of 98, she was a proud life-time resident of “The Flats” in Oswego. She was predeceased by her parents Philip and Ellen Hennessey Carolin, her sister Catherine, her brother Philip, and her husband of 49 years, John F. Bonner.

