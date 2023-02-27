Theresa Mary Chylinski

Theresa “Terry” Mary (Sullivan) Chylinski, age 68, of Jamesville, passed away Feb. 24, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Terry was born in August 1954 in Oswego, NY, where she attended Oswego Catholic high school and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Oswego State University. She was married to her husband, Eugene (Gene) Chylinski, for more than 43 years, taking residence in Rome, NY; Oswego, NY; Williamsburg, VA; and, for the last 36 years, in Syracuse and Jamesville.Terry was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was actively involved with her church, regularly volunteered with Emmaus, and enjoyed nothing more than spending holidays and vacations with her husband, children, grandchild and siblings.Helping children and families was Terry’s passion, evidenced by her 40+ year career as a teacher in multiple school districts; day care director at the Salvation Army, Head Start and the Oneida Indian Nation; and, most recently, she retired from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. Terry is survived by her husband, Gene Chylinski, of Jamesville; three children, Alex and Morgan of Syracuse and Eric (NaiChing Kuo) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; one grandchild, Owen of Fort Lauderdale; and seven siblings, Kathleen Wilson of Oswego, James S. Sullivan of Massachusetts, Elizabeth (Paul) Dinan of Oswego, John Sullivan of Sag Harbor, Mike (Chad Whelsky) Sullivan of Fulton, Paul (Amy) Sullivan of Oswego and Tricia (Craig Bundy) Branch of Oswego. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice Sullivan, and her brother, Timothy. The visitation will be held at Holy Cross Church in Dewitt on March 1, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. Following the visitation, a funeral will take place, also at Holy Cross Church. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations in her name to the Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse located at 127 E. Glen Ave., Syracuse, NY 13205.
