The family of Teresa Ann Teifke, 74, wishes to announce her change of address from an earthly one to heaven, in care of the Good Lord.
Teresa, affectionally called Sesa by her little sister, was born on August 20, 1947, in Oswego, New York to Theresa and Carl Van Horn. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1965 and a year later, married David Teifke, her loving husband for 38 years until his passing in 2004.
She was the mother of five children who were the light of her life. Walter (Sue Ann) Teifke, Jennifer Goodsell, Cynthia (Chad) Teifke, Matthew (Stacy) Teifke, and her infant daughter, Teresa Ann, who passed away in 1968.
Teresa worked for the Department of Social Services for 30 years, where she tirelessly advocated for families and children. She retired in 2002 and spent the last twenty years enjoying time with treasured high school friends as well as with dear family and neighbors at the Teifke camp. It was her happy place.
She will be remembered for her wit, wisdom, and wicked sense of humor. And the only thing more beautiful than her sparkling eyes was the sound of her laughter. Teresa lived bravely with humor and grace, and her resilience was only matched by her compassion.
Her legacy lives on in those who cherish her memory, including her four beloved children; seven adoring grandchildren, Catriona and Savannah Goodsell, Carlee, Carson and Carter Munger, and Mattelyn and Lola Teifke; her sister and best friend, Holly (Ernest) Perfetti; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially her dear family in Ohio, who will miss her greatly.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Teresa is predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Carl Van Horn.
Teresa’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Joan Newell and the staff at Port City Family Medicine, Oswego County Hospice, and Lincare.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Parish & Shrine, 103 W. 7th Street, Oswego, NY. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. A Celebration of Teresa’s life will follow mass at the Mexico VFW Post #369 from 4 to 7 p.m., All are welcome.
If you wish to honor Teresa, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a veteran’s charity of your choice. More so, spend some time with loved ones in a place that makes you happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.