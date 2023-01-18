Susan M. Richards

Susan M. Richards

Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends.

Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and Jameson, in 1982. Some of their greatest memories during the years they raised their children include skiing, camping, vacationing in the Outer Banks, and traveling; most notably to Disney World where Sue cried the first time she saw Cinderella’s Castle. Besides their children, one of the most significant moments in Ron and Sue’s relationship came in late 2004. It was then that Ron successfully donated over half of his liver in a life-saving organ transplant to Sue. That same year, their beloved beagle, Andy, became part of the family, bringing Sue an endless supply of puppy-kisses, snuggles, and joy. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at the James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant for nearly 30 years. After contributing to the Purchasing, Account Engineering, and Training departments, Sue retired in the late 2010s. Co-workers and friends alike would describe her as spirited, exuberant, and someone who had her finger on the pulse of all that was happening.

