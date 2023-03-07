Susan M. Cahill, 62, of Oswego passed on March 4, 2023.
Born and raised in Oswego, Sue was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Turner) McGrath.
Sue was a well know face in the community as she was an important part of the management team at Pathfinder Bank. She was an Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager for 30 years.
Sue was was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She always had a smile on her face and was ready to lend a helping hand when needed. Sue loved her family and cherished her time spent with time with them. She especially enjoyed attending her grandson Dylan’s hockey games. Sue will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband Patrick Cahill, her loving children Karly Buske and Matt Buske (Fiance Amanda Carswell), and her beloved grandson Dylan Buske all of Oswego. She also leaves behind her brothers George McGrath of Oswego, Edward McGrath of Oswego, and Tim (Margie) McGrath of Oswego, and her sister Colleen (John) Rinaldo of Oswego, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother William “Billy” McGrath in 1971 and her sister Kathryn McGrath-Lawson in 2008.
In respecting Sue’s wishes there will be no calling hours.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 am at St. Mary’s Parish and Shrine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.