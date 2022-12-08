Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego, passed at home on Dec. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple.
Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego after meeting and marrying her husband Roger to raise her family here. She held various job positions throughout the years, but first and foremost was a loving wife and a caring and compassionate mom. She was a proud homemaker. To her, taking care of her family was more important than anything. Her house was always filled with people, and she loved spending time with her children and children’s friends. She had a caring heart and often took in neighborhood kids and friends of her children who needed love, guidance, and mentorship. Once she became a grandmother she kept that caring tradition going with her granddaughter and her friends.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 54 years, Roger Lamb, and children Christopher Lamb of Rochester, Bryan (Lauri) Lamb of Seneca Falls, and Deana (Edward) Ryan of Camillus, and her beloved granddaughter Gillian Lamb. She also leaves behind her brother William (Janice) Whipple of Dublin, Ohio.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. with a small family service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Donations can be made in Susan’s name to the Oswego Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home
