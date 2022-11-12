Susan Kay McDonough, 76, of Pueblo, Colorado, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022. Survived by husband, Gerald T. McDonough; daughter, Alicia “Shelly” (John) Cummings of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Tonya Burch of Silvis, Illinois.; and brother, Scott (Vicky) Anderson of Sherrard, Illinois. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Russell Fremont Anderson Jr., Frank Clinton Anderson, and Gregory Scott Anderson. Susan was born to Russell Fremont Sr. and Dorothy Anderson on April 23, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa — the oldest of 6. She moved many times to support her husband’s career in the nuclear energy field. Throughout her life, she worked as a bank teller and customer accounts representative. Susan last worked in Pueblo, Colorado at the Parkview Wound Center as an administrative assistant and was an active volunteer at St. Pius X Catholic Church. No matter where they lived, Susan always made her house a home, and she loved gardening and sewing. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling and exploring with dear friends in their retirement years. There will be no visitation. Memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at St Pius X, 3130 Morris Ave. in Pueblo. Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Davenport, Iowa, will follow at a later date. Memorials may be made to St Pius X Catholic Church, 3130 Morris Ave., Pueblo, CO 81008, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
