Susan Eileen Pluff

Susan Eileen Pluff

Susan Eileen Pluff, 57, of Rochester, NY, passed away Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. She was born in Oswego, NY, and was the daughter of William and Maureen Donovan Pluff of Oswego, NY.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Katherine Afome Pluff and Shanley Sitina Pluff, both of Rochester.

Recommended for you