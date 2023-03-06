Susan Eileen Pluff, 57, of Rochester, NY, passed away Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. She was born in Oswego, NY, and was the daughter of William and Maureen Donovan Pluff of Oswego, NY.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Katherine Afome Pluff and Shanley Sitina Pluff, both of Rochester.
She graduated from Bishop Cunningham High School in 1983 before graduating from University of Steubenville, OH, in 1987. She later went on to receive her masters degree from the University of Arizona.
After College, Susan taught all over the country including Ohio; Havasupai, at the bottom of the Grand Canyon on their native lands; Cottonwood, Arizona, where she opened Accelerated Learning Charter School; and Urban Choice Charter School in Rochester, NY.
Susan loved music, traveling, hunting, trout fishing, and reading. Susan was an accomplished archer, who was 3 time Arizona State Champion and 7th in the nation.
Susan was quietly funny and opened the world to her daughters. She was not afraid to try anything, including taking on complicated home repairs. She taught her daughters that no project was too large to take on.
The love of her life was her two children, Katherine and Shanley, whom she adopted from Ethiopia in 2010 and 2012.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 8, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m.
A Celebration of Susan’s Life will take place in Rochester at a date and time to be announced.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate
