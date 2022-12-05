Stephanie S. Waldron

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Stephanie “Stevie” S. Waldron of Canastota, NY, on Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 81 years. Stevie passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.

Stevie was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Oyster Bay, NY, to Helen Seaman and Henry Marsh. It was on the North Shore of Long Island that she developed her love for the ocean. Stevie chose SUNY Oswego because it was “on the water” to earn her bachelor’s degree in Education. She met her husband Russell M. Waldron there. Russ and Stevie were married in 1962 beginning their 60-year long journey of building a beautiful life and family together.

