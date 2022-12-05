Stephanie S. Waldron

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Stephanie “Stevie” S. Waldron of Canastota, NY, on Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 81 years. Stevie passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Stevie was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Oyster Bay, NY, to Helen Seaman and Henry Marsh. It was on the North Shore of Long Island that she developed her love for the ocean. Stevie chose SUNY Oswego because it was “on the water” to earn her bachelor’s degree in Education. She met her husband Russell M. Waldron there. Russ and Stevie were married in 1962 beginning their 60-year long journey of building a beautiful life and family together.
Stevie left teaching to become a stay-at-home mother, a selfless, loving role, which she adored and poured her heart into. Stevie was “mom” to many. Everyone who knew her loved her. She always had a warm hug and was known for her terrific sense of humor. She was passionate about many things, including Sci-Fi movies, Scooby-Doo, her cross-stitch projects and antiquing/collecting with Russ. She read voraciously and loved Russ’s lemon meringue pies. Always drawn to the sea, she loved spending time on the water. Stevie especially enjoyed spending time with family at their camp on Panther Lake.
Stevie will lovingly be remembered and deeply missed by her husband, Russell Sr. of Canastota, NY; and their three children and spouses: Alisa (Daniel Sr.) DiBlasi of Salem, NY, Russell Jr. (Kimberley) Waldron of Columbia, MD, and Jennifer (Taylor) Whitely of Play Del Rey, CA; and her brother James (Barbara) Marsh of San Diego, CA. Stevie loved her grandchildren: Danny, Neva Rose, Austyn, Bryce and Olivia as well as, all her nieces and nephews, and her extended family.
Many thanks to caregivers Shelia, Jim, Amberlee and Michelle for the excellent care and support provided to both Stevie and Russ.
Friends and relatives may call Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 2-5 p.m. at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. 300 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, NY 13032. (315) 697-9575. All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, cards and honorary donations are welcome and contributions can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association hhtps://act.alz.org/donate or to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 551 Sayles St., Oneida, NY 13421 (315)363-1921.
