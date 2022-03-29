Spencer R, Mansfield, 74, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, succumbed to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, March 13. He died peacefully on Thursday, surrounded by his family. Spencer was born in Oswego, NY, residing there for much of his life where he raised his children. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 328 and 43, working on numerous local projects. He also served as the IBEW Business Manager for many years. Later in his career, Spencer would travel throughout the nation as an electrical consultant. He was guided by his wanderlust, as he traveled across much the United States and took several trips to London over the years to visit extended family. Spencer had a Servant’s Heart, and was always willing to help a friend or loved one in need. His strong work ethic, humility, and sharp sense of humor helped build a large network of friends and colleagues that is nearly immeasurable.
Spencer is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Anne Mansfield, his son, Jason (Sarah) Mansfield of Newmarket, NH, his daughter, Sara (Shane) Mansfield-Miller of Fayetteville, NY, and one sister, Patricia. Spencer is also survived by his grandchildren, Sadie Mansfield, Brodie Mansfield, and Lucie Mansfield. Per Spencer’s request, there will be no calling hours. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.