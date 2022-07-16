Sister Marianne Baehr (Sister Rosemary), 8o, died at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham on July 10, 2022. A native of Oswego, NY, Sister Marianne was the daughter of George and Rosalie Hogan Baehr. Her brother, David, was a priest of the Syracuse Diocese.
After graduation from Oswego Catholic High School, Marianne entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, professing final vows in August 1967. She gained a B.S. degree from the College of Saint Rose, Albany, and a M. S. degree, also in education, at SUNY Cortland, NY. For many years Sister ministered as teacher and administrator in the schools of the Syracuse Diocese. In her years of ministry, Sister Marianne’s love of her students and her generous gifts made her not only a creative teacher and administrator, but also a fundraiser, obtaining grants that enabled the implementation of computer programs in the schools she served. In addition to her educational expertise, Sister encouraged her faculty and students to engage in “clown ministry”. This was a way of enlivening entertainments for the entire school community — students, teacher, and families.
Always a loyal Oswego native, an important phase of Marianne’s service with the “dear neighbor” occurred when she was appointed principal of St, Mary’s School, Oswego in the same parish where her brother, David served as pastor. In the years they shared ministry at St. Mary’s, they saw St. Mary’s as a shared extended family. During her service in Oswego, Sister Marianne was selected as July 1999 “Woman of the Month”. When Father David relocated to Florida, Sister Marianne later engaged in ministry in St. Martha’s School, Sarasota. Some years after Father Baehr’s death, Sister came to the Provincial house in Latham. At the Provincial House, as in all her years of ministry, Marianne’s radiant smile and welcoming greetings enabled her continued loving presence to her sisters and to many Provincial House staff.
Sister Marianne was predeceased by her parents and her beloved brother, Father David. She will be mourned by her cousins, the Sisters of St. Joseph, the many people she touched in her ministry and the Provincial House staff who cared for her.
With continued health concerns and restrictions, attendance at the funeral services for Sister Marianne will be limited to the members of her religious community and her family.
Contributions in Sister’s memory may be made to: The Office of Mission Advancement, St. Joseph’s Provincial House, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110.
