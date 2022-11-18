Sister Alice Roberta Benzing

Sister Alice Roberta Benzing, 101, ended her journey as a Sister of St. Joseph on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham.

Sister had long expressed her desire to live past her hundredth birthday. Sister Alice (Dorothy Louise Benzing) was born on Jan. 29, 1921, the daughter of Herbert and Alice Marsden Benzing. There were three sons, Robert, Leo, and Charles and two sisters, Florence St. John and Mildred Lagoe. 

