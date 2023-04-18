Sharon M. Baker

Sharon M. Baker

Sharon M. Baker “Maudie,” 80, of Oswego, passed away peacefully April 12, 2023. A heartful thank-you is extended to the caring nursing team on the 4th floor of Saint Luke’s Nursing home for providing our mother with comfort care.

Born in Fulton, Sharon was daughter of mother Freda May Burdick (Hotaling) and father, Edward P. Burdick.

Recommended for you