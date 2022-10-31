Sharon Ann Muroski, 77, passed away comfortably in the care of her daughter Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home in Oswego, NY.
Sharon was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Alfred and Ethel (Wells) Meeker. She was a life resident.
She was the wife of the late Lawrence R. Muroski Sr., who died in 1996.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker for the Oswego City School District at the Minetto School. She was also the owner of the Oswego Salmon Shop in Oswego.
Sharon is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Christian) Smith of Oswego; three sons, Lawrence Muroski Jr. of Oswego, Scott Muroski of Hannibal, and William (Yvette) Muroski of Washington State; two brothers, John (Louise) Meeker of Oswego, and Thomas (Jackie) Meeker of Fulton; one sister, Dawn Clark of North Dakota, and six grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Nikita Smith, Alexis Muroski, Brooke Muroski, Kannen Jenkins, and Jordan Freeman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Chuck Meeker; and two sisters, Barb Walters and Judy Nearbin.
Services will be private.
There will be no calling hours. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements are in the care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
