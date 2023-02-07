Pastor Sebastian “Sibby” Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, at the age of 54, following his nine-month battle with cancer.
Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
Upon his high school graduation, Sibby enrolled at Valley Forge University, where he would receive his B.S. degree in Biblical Studies. He worked at various churches in Highland Falls, Groton, and Baldwinsville, NY, as well as spent a few years traveling as an evangelist. Pastor Foti has had the privilege of preaching the gospel to thousands of people.
In 1996, he went on to serve as the youth minister at Faith Assembly of God in Poughkeepsie, NY. He served here for 3 years, and it is there that he met the love of his life, Gina. The two were married on Oct. 11, 1997, in Poughkeepsie, NY. They then went on to have two incredible children, Maria and Sebastian (Sibby) Michael.
Pastor Foti went on to serve as the Lead Pastor at Port City Faith Church in Oswego, NY, for over 20 years, leading a congregation of people closer to Christ since 1999. During his time here, he has served as Chaplain at the Oswego Fire Department and received a Masters’s Degree in Theological Studies from Liberty University. He was respected and loved in the Oswego community and has served the Lord passionately for many years.
Sebastian was a sports enthusiast, a standout football player at Sweet Home Senior High school, a golf fanatic, and a huge Buffalo Bills fan until his very last day.
Sebastian is survived by his loving wife, Gina (Greco), and their children Maria and Sebastian Michael. In addition to his wife and children, Sebastian also leaves behind his parents, Sebastian L. and Rosalie Foti (Caputi), as well as his siblings Lisa (Michael) and Steven (Rachel). He left behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our loss is Heaven’s gain. Well done Good and Faithful Servant!
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Port City Faith Assembly of God, 436 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
