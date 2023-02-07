Sebastian ‘Sibby’ Foti

Sebastian ‘Sibby’ Foti

Pastor Sebastian “Sibby” Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, at the age of 54, following his nine-month battle with cancer.

Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.

Recommended for you