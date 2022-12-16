Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on Dec. 14, 2022.
Sandy was born in Syracuse NY, on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 2:52 am
Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on Dec. 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
Sandy was a homemaker providing and maintaining a comfortable home that was always open for the many family and friends who would stop by announced or not. One of her greatest joys was simply visiting around her kitchen table, sharing laughs and stories about everyday life.
Sandy was a wonderful mother and most proud of her three sons. She was more than happy to be the central figure in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives.
Sandy’s natural caregiving abilities provided unconditional love and support to many her entire life. She was truly an expert at putting others first and always considered the well-being of others before her own. Her smile and presence will truly be missed by all.
Sandy/Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Dumas, and her children Edward (Jo Ann) Dumas of Cicero, Douglas Dumas of Town of Oswego, and Matthew (Amy) Dumas of Minetto. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Edward J. Dumas, Emily Allen, Brianna Dumas, Joshua Dumas, Jacob Dumas, and Hunter Dumas, and two great-grandchildren Rozalynne Dumas and Freyja Thomas.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Yerdon.
In following Sandy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Minetto Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
