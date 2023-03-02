Sally J. Wilkins

Sally J. Wilkins (Livingston) passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2023, after a short illness surrounded by her family. Sally was a graduate of Fulton High school’s class of 1964. Sally was a Nurse Practitioner and devoted most of her career to caring for and helping students at Walker Health Center at SUNY Oswego. Sally was known for her incredible strength, her compassion, her joy, her willingness to give, and her smile. Sally’s smile was infectious and truly conveyed her warmth. She would always talk about winning an award in grade school for her smile. Sally loved to travel, read, and learn. She could never give up a trip to the beach or the Casino. Most of all Sally loved her friends and her family. She spent her days after retirement traveling and with her friends and family every chance she was given. Sally’s strength, kindness, and hope will be her legacy with those dearest to her. Forever, Sally will live on.

Sally was predeceased by her husband Gary Wilkins, Mother and Father, Myrlene and Fredrick Livingston, her brother and sister, Michael Livingston and Susan Haste.

