Rylee Marion Bartlett, 17, of Fulton, NY, passed away tragically on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Rylee was a junior at G. Ray Bodley high school where she was a member of the national honor society and the varsity girl’s lacrosse team. Rylee was in the top 3 of her class at CiTi BOCES in the cosmetology program. She was an important part of the Fulton wrestling team. She kept score when she wasn’t taking naps in the stands. Rylee loved watching her cousin Collen and her boyfriend Brady on the mat. She was their biggest fan and never missed a match.

The second Rylee turned 16 she started working at Mimi’s where she fit in perfectly and everyone loved her. She had a love for Harry Styles and anything pink. If you saw Rylee, she had a book in her hands or one close by. Rylee loved her dog Susie and her boyfriend Brady more than anything.

