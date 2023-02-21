Ruth Eleanor Mieden Feb 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruth Eleanor Mieden, 86, of Oswego, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023. A spring burial will be held in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now OCSD raises income minimum for senior citizen tax exemption Judge restricted defendants’ access to evidence in Fulton murder trial Latest e-Edition February 21, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA business to kill for: She’s a slaughterman in a male-dominated fieldFulton man pleads guilty to second-degree murderLori Ann KingsleyMike McCrobie: ‘Another One Bites the Dust’Witness puts defendants at scene of Fulton crimesDennis D. DeLappTroopers seek help finding boy, girl missing from FultonDorothy H. DarlingWilliam Frederick HillRocky D. Crucitti Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes ATTRACTIVE 3 bdrm apartment. located in oswego ny. heat included 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no Jobs CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County is hiring a PT custodian for CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County has an opening for a full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
