Ruth E. Legates, 80, of Oswego, passed away Saturday at the Oswego Hospital.
Mrs. Legates was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Foster Nearbin and Rachel (Naracon)Nearbin.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Legates in 2007, daughter Beverly Wilson in 1962, and daughter Barbara (Wilson) Hayes in 2018. Also predeceased by brothers, Robert, Foster Jr., Kenneth; and sisters, Rose, twin sister Rhea, and Cathie.
She had been employed for many years as a personal care giver in Oswego. She had also been employed as a waitress at several local restaurants and as a hairdresser.
Always engaged in the community she had been a volunteer at St. Luke Health Services. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her large family, doing various arts and crafts and playing BINGO and Yahtzee.
Mrs. Legates is survived by two daughters, Louella (Mark) Forbes and Tanya Wheeler both of Oswego; one son, Raymond “Buddy” (Jessica) Wilson of Oswego; one brother, Richard Nearbin of Fort Plains, NY; one sister, Cherie Burridge of Oswego; two stepdaughters, Jeanette Markowski of Sterling and Kathy Crouch of Martville; two stepsons, Ralph Legates Jr. of Oswego and Scott Legates of Scriba; twenty four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth also leaves behind her beloved dog “Shadow”.
Calling hours will be Thursday, March 16, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home from 3-6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.