Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood.
Rosemary is survived by her son, Toby Sickler; daughter, Karla S. (Robert) Dimico-Howe; grandchildren, Joshua (Gina Marino) Sickler, Katie (James Coulter) Sickler, Christopher (Mesina) Orogvany, Samantha (Albert) Charpentier, Jeremy Orogvany, and Matthew Dimico; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Marino, Emily Marino, Tabitha O ‘Connor, Nathan Coulter, Marceline Charpentier, Edith Charpentier, Miles Orogvany, and Tessa Orogvany.
Rosemary was a voracious reader, she enjoyed spending time with her family and pets, and sang in the Mt. Pleasant Church Choir for many years. She was always up for an adventure and traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oswego County SPCA — OCAWL, PO Box 442, Fulton, New York 13069.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY, with her dear friend, Wendell Howard officiating the service. Rosemary will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Harold, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the spring. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
