Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Toby Sickler; daughter, Karla S. (Robert) Dimico-Howe; grandchildren, Joshua (Gina Marino) Sickler, Katie (James Coulter) Sickler, Christopher (Mesina) Orogvany, Samantha (Albert) Charpentier, Jeremy Orogvany, and Matthew Dimico; and great-grandchildren, Victoria Marino, Emily Marino, Tabitha O ‘Connor, Nathan Coulter, Marceline Charpentier, Edith Charpentier, Miles Orogvany, and Tessa Orogvany.

