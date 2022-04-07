Rosemary Pauldine Scullin, 72, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones, with a smile on her face as she heard the voice of her lifelong best friend Beth Goodrich over the phone. Rosemary was born on May 21, 1949, in Oswego where she was a lifelong resident and attended St. John’s parochial school and Oswego High School, graduating in 1967. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. John’s (until its closure) where she also sang in the choir and then St. Mary’s, and she remained active in her faith from home through the pandemic and her final months. She retired from public service in June 2021 after 22 years at the Oswego Public Library and 21 previous years at the Oswego City School District. Rosemary was a devoted mother and grandmother; known as a steadfast friend, patient listener and wise giver of advice, resourceful crafter and creator, lover of books and learning, and a fiercely strong yet humble spirit. Rosemary fought stage IV cancer for 7 and a half years, quietly defying all expectations through faith in God, her doctors, and caregivers.
She spent her weekends antique shopping with her sister and daughter, eating Saturday brunch with friends from the library, having breakfast at her sister Annie’s every Sunday, and spending time laughing with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She loved to cook and bake for her family, preserving and carrying on many recipes and traditions of her Lebanese and Italian family. She graciously retold and laughed along to the stories of her very rare cooking and baking missteps. She cherished holidays and Sunday dinners with her late mother and those she loved.
The influence of her mother, Rose, and mother-in-law, Geraldine, showed in Rosemary’s taste and style, though it was also uniquely her own. She was resourceful and creative in everything she did — making her own clothing as a teen, creating gifts and cards for family members, starting her own craft business making clay pins with her sister Annie in the 90s, and launching the first book sharing and enrichment program “BookRAP” for Kingsford Park School through AmeriCorps. She was known as a generous and thoughtful gift giver, and her sense of humor and quiet strength could bring peace to chaos and crisis. Standing, at her tallest, at 5 foot one and a half, she was known as the tall one in her family, and she could command any room.
Rosemary spent her final months in the loving care of her husband Paul, daughter Elizabeth, and sister-in-law Margaret at home.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, J. Paul Scullin of Oswego; son, JP (Megan) Scullin of Albany; daughter, Elizabeth Scullin of New York City; two sisters, Ann (Kenneth) Stevens and Patricia Coloton of Oswego; a brother, Jamie (Judy) Pauldine of Fulton; grandchildren, Jack and Theodore “Teddy” Scullin of Albany; and brothers and sisters in-law Nancy Pauldine, Mary Ellen (Thomas) Nawn, Leo (Susan) Scullin, Margaret Scullin, Michael Scullin, Caroline Scullin, and Sheilagh (Jeffrey) Torbitt; 15 nieces and nephews; and many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and extended family.
She is predeceased by her parents, Michael and Rose Pauldine; parents in-law, Jack and Geraldine Scullin; brother, John Pauldine; brother-in law Thomas Coloton; Uncles Joseph and George Abraham; and grandmother Mary Abraham.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Oswego.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second Street in Oswego
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
