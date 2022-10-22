Ronald P. Louis

Ronald (Ron) P. Louis, 74, of Oswego, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ron was born in Oswego, NY, son of the late Paul and Lillian Henry Louis.
He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He worked as a mechanic for many years at Alcan Aluminum Factory, before retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Oswego, NY, where he shared his gift of making delicious food and crafting various furnishings, including the podium, communion table, and completing finishing work around the baptistry. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an excellent wood worker and used his craftsmanship to make many pieces of furniture over the years for his family, including armoires, hope chests, end tables, shelves, and various cabinets.
Ronald is survived by his wife Nancy of 54 years; his daughter, Michelle Bradshaw (David) of Maryland; his son Steven Louis (Justine) of Parish, NY; and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Angela, Kennedy, and Kylie with whom he loved spending time. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Louis of Florida, and his sister Cindy Halsey of Alabama.
One of Ron’s favorite things was cooking for his family; he had several specialties, including barbecued chicken and beef, ribs, meatballs, and milkshakes for his granddaughters.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc., Mexico, NY. He will be laid to rest in New Haven Rural Cemetery. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ronald’s memory to the Church of Christ, Oswego, NY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.