Ronald Lloyd Sharkey, 63, of Oswego died unexpectedly on Sunday at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Ronald was known as Ron or Ronnie to many. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Lloyd and Margaret “Jane” (Woods) Sharkey.
He had been employed for more than 37 years at Huhtamaki Inc until his recent retirement in January of this year.
Ronald is survived by his three children: Danielle (Ali) Sharkey of East Rochester, Matthew (Aleta) Sharkey of Fulton, and Samantha Sharkey of Potsdam. He is also survived by five of his siblings: Cherie (Craig) Danzer of Oswego, William (Janet) Sharkey of Oswego, Dale (Colleen) Sharkey of Oswego, Patti Sharkey of Oswego, and Lori Carpentier of Oswego. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren; the mother of his children Tammy (Gregory) Sharkey; and his longtime companion Brenda Slate. Ronald also had numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Gary Sharkey, and one sister, Deborah Littlefield.
Ron had various hobbies and interests throughout his life ranging from baseball and golf to hockey and other sports. He was a long-time athlete and even refereed hockey as he got older. More than anything, Ron’s passion was racing. He became interested at a young age and lived racing in most areas of his life. Racing was, and is, in the Sharkey DNA. Ron had been a part of the Oswego Speedway family for decades before changing to Evans Mills Speedway so he could help his son (Matthew) start racing. Over the past few years racing with his son gave him the greatest joy. Ron was very much looking forward to spending his retirement doing the things he loved and enjoyed most. Ron was proud of his children and the life he built. He will be missed by many and remembered by all. He was taken away too soon.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Heart Association and/or the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
