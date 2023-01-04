Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on Sept. 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
Together they raised a family founded in unconditional love and support. They are survived by their four daughters: Robin Jensen (Jerry Curran), Valerie (Jeffrey) Gerber, Melody (Christopher) Bradford, and Amanda (Tammy) Lamb-Masse. They were blessed with five grandchildren: Steven (Jessica) Leaf, Zachary Gerber, Jacob Gerber, Jordan Runner, and Harlee Curran; along with three beloved great-grandchildren, Isabella, Evan, and Aria.
Ron was the oldest of eleven children; surviving are his brothers Ralph (Anne-d.), Bruce (Eleanor), Cliff (Connie), and Tim (Donna), as well as his sisters Gail (Ray-d.) Beckwith, Pam (Bill-d.) Ecke, Michelle Cooper, and Cathy Lamb. He was predeceased by sisters Dale (William-d.) Becker, and Deborah (James) Fink. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews, dozens of cousins, and very, very close friends.
Farming was a part of his young life, having spent his earliest years at Kingsford Farms in Oswego, which led to his passion for riding, jumping and showing horses for many years. He was more than happy, however, to leave the cow-milking behind and take a job at a gas service station, where he developed a lifelong obsession with classic cars, especially his beloved 1969 “Big Bad Orange” Javelin. Ron was a member of the National Guard Company “D” 108th Armored Infantry Battalion, from 1956-1965, and went through officer training at Camp Smith in Peekskill, NY. Always mechanically-inclined, Ron went on to work first for Marathon and Hammermill Papers, then a 28-year career at Alcan/Novelis, retiring 25 years ago as a mechanical technician.
Upon retirement is when the party really began for both Ron and Adele, as they relocated to their second home in Sandy Pond. They joined the Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association and Ron was a “Lifetime Member” and officer for over 20 years. Ron also had many fond memories of the fun times shared at the Fortnightly Club, Moose Lodge, Elks Club, as well as the Mexico VFW and Pulaski American Legion. He spent many years on the golf course, bowling alleys, camping with his family, recreational painting, and overall just enjoying a blessed life. He enjoyed worship at Grace Lutheran Church for most of his life, where he was married and shared spirituality with his family. For fifteen years Ron and Adele hit the road and headed south to spend their winters in North Myrtle Beach with dozens of friends from “The Pond”, as well as escaping the snow in Florida, many times with their girls and grandkids.
Ron’s kind heart, generous spirit, and great joy will be remembered by all who knew him. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. 2nd St., Oswego. Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral services at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring at the New Haven Rural Cemetery.
