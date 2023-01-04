Ronald C. Lamb

Ronald C. Lamb

Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on Sept. 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.

Together they raised a family founded in unconditional love and support. They are survived by their four daughters: Robin Jensen (Jerry Curran), Valerie (Jeffrey) Gerber, Melody (Christopher) Bradford, and Amanda (Tammy) Lamb-Masse. They were blessed with five grandchildren: Steven (Jessica) Leaf, Zachary Gerber, Jacob Gerber, Jordan Runner, and Harlee Curran; along with three beloved great-grandchildren, Isabella, Evan, and Aria.

Recommended for you