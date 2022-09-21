Rockwell S. Powers Jr.

Rockwell “Rocky” S. Powers Jr., 73, of Red Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was born in Oswego, Sept. 23, 1948, son of the late Rockwell S. Powers Sr., and Edna Maude Wright-Powers-Martin. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa. After retiring as a supervisor at Xerox the real work began. Strawberry farming, wood cutting, carpentry, Chicken Wing Judging, baking, cooking, fixing, building, Papa-ing, and anything else that needed to be done. He loved gardening, golfing, traveling and his birthday MONTH. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. And he still holds the record for goals scored in a Red Creek Central School soccer season.
He is predeceased by a brother, Jim Powers.
Survived by his wife, Georgia Jackson Powers; children, Randy Longley of Red Creek, Rocky (Monica) Powers III of Red Creek, Jolynn (Dan Jr.) Dorsey of Oswego, and Ryan (Sarah Coogan) Powers of Brooklyn; sisters, Linda (Gary) Raiti of Pulaski, and Patty (Gary) Deloff of Pulaski; brother, Steve (Kathy Sherlock) Powers of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jered, Cameron, Olyvia, Emily, Owen, Caroline, Easton; and great-granddaughters Alice, and Ellie, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3-7 p.m. at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, and a funeral service will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at the Springbrook Cemetery at an undetermined date. In lieu of flowers, if anyone is wishing to make contributions in Rocky’s name they may do so to the Red Creek and Fair Haven Fire departments at https://gofund.me/e46a89bb.
