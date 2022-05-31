Robert W. Harter

Robert W. “Bob” Harter, 96, of Parish, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born in Parish, NY, on July 25, 1925, to the late Beryl and Clara Tourot Harter.
Bob was a 1943 graduate of Altmar-Parish High School and a 1947 graduate of Simmons School of Mortuary Science. He was a Fifth Generation Licensed Funeral Director and the previous owner of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. He led the expansion of the family business into Mexico in 1972. Bob was extremely proud of his family’s history and lineage in Funeral Service. He was a member of the New York State Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. He served as President of the Oswego County Funeral Directors Association and was instrumental in the merger between Oswego County and Onondaga County, which is now the Central New York Funeral Directors Association.
He was the owner and operator of the Harter Ambulance Service serving Parish and the surrounding communities. He was also School Bus Driver for the APW Central School District, driving Bus 50 for 29 years. He served as the Sextant of Pleasant Lawn Cemetery in Parish and later, as a Board Member. He was a member of the Parish Masonic Lodge; Past Master of the Republican Lodge #325 F&AM; Mexico Lodge #136 F&AM; Royal Arch Masons, Mexico Chapter #135; the Elks BPOE #271, Oswego, NY; Tigris Shriners Watertown, NY; a past member of the Oswego Country Club and 1969 Champion; and a member of the Pines Golf Course and 3-time League Champion. He was a member of the Parish Village Board and Deputy Mayor.
He was an accomplished athlete, playing basketball for the Parish Oilers, and was known for his set shot.
He and his wife Jane were very active in the New York State Scholarship Pageants.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Jane Harter, in 2001; and his siblings, Dr. William Harter, Janet Nellis and Sally Trombley.
Bob is survived by his children, Bonnie (Stephen) Campbell, Ann Houghton and Robert B. “Chip” (Kimberley) Harter; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Melanie) Campbell, Andrew (Jenna) Campbell, Stephanie Houghton, Lindsay (Ryan Ball) Campbell, Ryan Houghton (Nick Noblet), Marcus (Hannah) Harter, Christopher (Macy) Harter and Kendra Harter; and seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Nolan, Beckett, Harper, Lucas, Cayden and Sloane.
Bob’s family would like to recognize his caregivers for their outstanding care and support over the last year.
Funeral Services will be celebrated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 2983 W. Main Street, Parish, NY. Interment will be in Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Parish. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McFee Ambulance Service, Mexico, NY.
Please share memories and condolences of Robert at www.harterfuneralhome.com
