Robert P. Stone, 97, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Oswego, the son of the late Raymond and Gladys McMahon Stone. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Jeanne Gagnier Stone, and sons John Michael and Joseph Raymond Stone. He is survived by his daughters Mary Kay Stone, Peg Stone, Jeanne (Chris) Rotunno, Maureen Stone, and Amy-Marie (Paul) Lear, and daughter-in-law Nancy Stone; grandchildren Nate (Leslie) Rotunno and Jake (Ashley) Rotunno, Tori Stewart, Erica Stone (Will Tentinger), Andrea (Chris) Enright, Marissa Stone (Daniel Kane), and Dan Stone; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Lyra, Orson, and Dakota; sister-in-law Rita (Bill) Stone and dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by his siblings Irene and Ed Dziura, Tom and Karolyn Stone, and Bill Stone as well as his son-in-law Dick Taylor.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy aboard LCS-20, one of the Mighty Midgets, in the Pacific Theater of Operation, including the battle of Okinawa. He wrote two books about his naval experiences, of which he was very proud. Upon discharge from the Navy, he was one of the cofounders, along with his parents, of the original Stone’s Homemade Candies. Upon graduation from college he taught at Gloversville High School, where he met the love of his life Jeanne Gagnier. After moving back to Oswego, he taught at Blodgett Vocational High School in Syracuse, and then at Minetto School. He was the principal of Minetto Elementary School for 17 ½ years. He also worked as a longshoreman and was President/Treasurer of the local International Longshoreman’s Association for 28 years.
In the early 1980’s after his son Joe bought him a small copper kettle, he started making candy at home with his mother and his children. It was sold for several years using the family’s original name: LaPierre Home Made Candies.
Bob was active in community service: a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross, delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years, was a driver for Road to Recovery for the American Cancer Society for 11 years. He was the President of the first Ecumenical Council at St. Mary’s Church and served two terms on St. Mary’s Church Council and was a lead for the roof restoration at St. Mary’s. He served three terms on the School Board of the Oswego City School District. He also served on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, two terms on Friends of Oswego County Hospice Board of Directors, and two terms on the Board of Directors of Oswego County ARC.
Bob was known for his quick wit and self-depreciating humor but mostly for his love of his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at St. Mary’s Church in Oswego. There will be no calling hours.
The family would like to thank all of the aides who took such great care of their parents while at home, and the amazing staff at St. Luke Health Services for their compassionate care, especially the Angels on A-Wing.
Contributions can be made to Human Concerns of Oswego or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
