Robert James Urbach

Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940, in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.

Bob’s passion in life was serving the Lord as he had a street ministry that witnessed many people accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Bob’s love of mankind changed the lives of others and in January of 2005, he was recognized by the tennis great Arthur Ashe for his “recognition of the positive environment provided to each tennis match. Going for it is more important than winning or losing.” Bob was a member of the Syracuse Senior Circuit where he had many friends.

