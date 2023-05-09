Robert (Bob) L. Duger

Robert (Bob) L. Duger passed away Tuesday May 9, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Bob was born on Aug. 29, 1924. He was predeceased by his wife Nina (Williamson), his second wife, Lillian (Spencer), his grandson, Jeremy Duger, brother Maynard Duger and sister Norma Tompkins. Bob is survived by his children, Suzanne (Ted) Stoianoff, Thomas (Maria) Duger, Keith (Dawn) Duger, Gary (Lola) Duger, Pamela Fragale, Richard Spencer and William (Judy) Wilbur, 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and a sister Eleanor Hofmann.

