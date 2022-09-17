Robert ‘Bob’ H. Weaver

Robert ‘Bob’ H. Weaver

Robert “Bob” H. Weaver, 68, of Hannibal, NY, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2022. He was born in Potsdam, NY, to Leon & Virginia (Gushlaw) Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kimberly Chillson Weaver; daughter, Brandi Weaver; sons, Brandon (Abby) Weaver and Brodie (Erin) Weaver; six beloved grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Evan, Ella, Carter and Ava Weaver; siblings, Patty Perry, Leon (Rita) Weaver Jr., Jenary (David) Wright, Brenda (Mike) Hewlett, Valerie (Warren) LaValley, Barbara (Doug) Gilson, Cindy (Rod) Mouthorp, Randy Weaver, David (Pam) Weaver; several nieces & nephews, cousins and three aunts. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Kathy.

