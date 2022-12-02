Richard Willis Cole, 75, of Hannibal, NY, passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
He was the oldest son born to Fred Willis Cole and Gladys Ruth (Flack) Cole, in Oswego, NY on Dec. 9, 1946.
Richard graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966 and shortly after was drafted into the Army, serving from 1966 to 1968. After he returned home, he started working at Alcan Aluminum. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and worked in Remelt, Roll Shop, and Hot Line maintenance. He worked there from 1968-1997 until suffering a stroke. He fought very hard to get back as much strength as he could and was still able to work on many things around the house. Richard was a Jack of all trades. He was always willing to help anyone he could, even a stranger. He made friends easily and enjoyed being an active member of the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552.
Richard married Margot T. Reiss of Syracuse, on Aug. 23, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church, Syracuse. They raised three daughters together: Bridget M. (Russell) Ziskind of Webster, Susan E. Woodard of Penn Yan, and Beth Ann Cole (Harold McCarthy) of Fulton. They were blessed with six loving grandchildren: Cole Ziskind, Jason Ziskind, Shelby Woodard, Elena Ziskind, Alyssa Ziskind, and Delbert Woodard IV.
He was his happiest when he was on his Ventrac lawn mower taking care of our large yard. He also tried to keep our road free of trash. He was affectionately called the Mayor of Chapel Road, where he lived most of his life. Above all, Richard adored his family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Richard, Margot, and their family enjoyed their time camping in the Adirondacks; mostly at Fish Creek Ponds for 40 years. Many happy memories were made there, and he will be deeply missed.
He leaves behind his siblings Patricia (Leigh) Shortslef of Sterling, David (Kim) Cole of Hannibal, Linda Cole of Oswego, and Diane Cole of Oswego; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Donations can be made, in Richard’s name, to the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552, 226 Rochester St., Hannibal, New York 13074.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
